Best of BS Opinion: Message from Tokyo, Vyapar Credit Card for MSMEs & more

The Union government’s decision last week to reduce the road and infrastructure cess on petrol and diesel has given rise to a debate over whether the states too should cut their value-added tax or sales tax they impose on these fuel items. But only two states have complied. Why are states so reluctant to cut their fuel taxes? To explain this, A K Bhattacharya describes how the Centre’s duty structure for petrol and diesel has evolved over the last few years. Read it here



In other views:



Quote of the Day



‘We reaffirm our resolve to uphold the international rules-based order where countries are free from all forms of military, economic and political coercion’



Joint Leaders’ statement

Thesays the joint statement upped the ante against Beijing even as it sought to widen the scope of the group from its security-oriented focus. Read it here suggests a Vyapar Credit Card on the lines of the Kisan Credit Card to drive finance for . Read it here Theexplains how past experience can help India reclaim degraded land. Read it here