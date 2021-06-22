JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Mobility is not enough
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Mobility is not enough, upsurge in GST revenue & more

Here are the top BS Opinion pieces of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | RBI | GST revenue

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

taxes, tax collections, GST, revenues, economy, growth
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Some sectors can come out of the woods. For others, it is a pre-pandemic legacy. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Is GST at a turning point? The recent upsurge in GST revenue can be sustained by rate changes to increase the incidence of GST duty to a revenue-neutral level of 14 per cent. V S Krishnan elaborates here.

Mahesh Vyas: Labour participation rates have improved. But we do not see the needle move for consumer sentiment. Read it here.

The unpaid bills (in aviation) cannot pile up forever — at some point the chickens would come home to roost, says Anjuli Bhargava here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

He (Dhirubhai Ambani) always said I have Arabic blood.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Dhirubhai's son

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU