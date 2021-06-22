Best of BS Opinion: Mobility is not enough, upsurge in GST revenue & more

Some sectors can come out of the woods. For others, it is a pre-pandemic legacy. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Is GST at a turning point? The recent upsurge in can be sustained by rate changes to increase the incidence of GST duty to a revenue-neutral level of 14 per cent. V S Krishnan elaborates here.

Mahesh Vyas: Labour participation rates have improved. But we do not see the needle move for consumer sentiment. Read it here.

The unpaid bills (in aviation) cannot pile up forever — at some point the chickens would come home to roost, says Anjuli Bhargava here.