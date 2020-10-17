Best of BS Opinion: Modi-Shah's Ashwamedha Yagna, Bangladesh factor & more

It speaks volumes for India’s economic governance when the country competes with Bangladesh, a nation that is almost a quarter-century younger and with an economy several times smaller, for economic championship of South Asia. In that sense, the IMF’s prognosis that Bangladesh’s per capita income would be fractionally ahead of India’s this year should be a wake-up call.

But the celebrations in Dhaka may be premature, given India’s economy and trade mix are more diversified and better balanced, writes T N Ninan. Read it here. Other pieces look at power realignments between and the National Democratic Alliance and the career of Maharashtra’s governor. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

and Amit Shah’s BJP doesn’t need the NDA anymore, argues Shekhar Gupta. Read his assessment here

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s sarcastic letter to Chief Minister over temple reopening in pandemic-hit Maharashtra reflects his long struggle to be recognised by the BJP senior leadership. Aditi Phadnis profiles his career. Read it here