JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Should brand purpose intrude religion?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Modi-Shah's Ashwamedha Yagna, Bangladesh factor & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Narendra Modi

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

gdp, growth, forecast, profit, economy, bank

It speaks volumes for India’s economic governance when the country competes with Bangladesh, a nation that is almost a quarter-century younger and with an economy several times smaller, for economic championship of South Asia. In that sense, the IMF’s prognosis that Bangladesh’s per capita income would be fractionally ahead of India’s this year should be a wake-up call.

But the celebrations in Dhaka may be premature, given India’s economy and trade mix are more diversified and better balanced, writes T N Ninan. Read it here. Other opinion pieces look at power realignments between Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance and the career of Maharashtra’s governor. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s BJP doesn’t need the NDA anymore, argues Shekhar Gupta. Read his assessment here

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s sarcastic letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over temple reopening in pandemic-hit Maharashtra reflects his long struggle to be recognised by the BJP senior leadership. Aditi Phadnis profiles his career. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“They talk about, ‘Will you accept a peaceful transfer?’ And the answer is yes, I will – but I want it to be an honest election, and so does everybody else’ Donlad Trump at a town hall in Miami organised by NBC

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 06:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.