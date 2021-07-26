Best of BS Opinion: Mudra loans, success in exporting goods, and more

-
Cloning overcomes prejudices
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Microfinancing lessons from a mandi that govt-run Mudra seems to have lost
Mudra loan sanctions in FY21 drop 21% YoY to 2.7 trn as Covid-19 weighs
Banker's Trust: Tamal Bandyopadhyay on the facts and fiction of Mudra loans
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday
If India’s exports tell an encouraging story, it is good news for MSMEs that take Mudra loans and buffalo meat exports, for which cloning has assumed importance. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Ajay Shah writes: India’s share in US goods imports has risen, and the per month rate of gain has accelerated twice over the past four years or so. Exports hold out a promise.
Surinder Sud describes why cloning is important
Do we need yet another refinance agency? No one will shed a tear if Mudra is given a decent burial, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay
