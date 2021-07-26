JUST IN
Govt must cut number of slabs in Customs duty
Best of BS Opinion: Mudra loans, success in exporting goods, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

export
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

If India’s exports tell an encouraging story, it is good news for MSMEs that take Mudra loans and buffalo meat exports, for which cloning has assumed importance. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajay Shah writes: India’s share in US goods imports has risen, and the per month rate of gain has accelerated twice over the past four years or so. Exports hold out a promise.

Surinder Sud describes why cloning is important

Do we need yet another refinance agency? No one will shed a tear if Mudra is given a decent burial, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay


QUOTE

He (Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa) has done a good job. (The) Karnataka (government) is running smoothly.

BJP President J P Nadda, amid talk of leadership change in the state

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 05:42 IST

