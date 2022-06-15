Best of BS Opinion: New environment index, leadership without values & more

-
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s rejection of Amazon’s appeal against a Competition Commission order concerning its investment in a Future group company offers yet another example of India’s complex regulatory environment. The arbitrary distinction between foreign and domestic organised retailers and the decision to allow voting on a deal that is under international arbitration are unlikely to create a conducive environment for business, the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit explains why the government is right to reject the findings of the Environment Performance Index (EPI) 2022 that has ranked India at the bottom among 180 countries.
Read it here
Amarjeet Sinha sets out the case for a PM's Human Development Council with all the chief ministers represented.
R Gopalakrishnan discusses the problems associated with leadership without values and argues that unlike personal narcissism, leadership narcissism is much more damaging.
