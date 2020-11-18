Best of BS Opinion: No escape from extra borrowing, Covid-19, and more

Just as the trend of recoveries exceeding fresh Covid-19 cases appears to be gathering momentum in India, is seeing a resurgence that is rapidly turning a surplus of hospital beds earmarked for the treatment of the virus turn into a deficit. The government on Tuesday proposed to bring in restrictions on crowding in some markets where Covid-19 norms are not being followed.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that the surge points to unsatisfactory policing and monitoring as well as poor awareness levels, which the Centre and the state administration should have anticipated. Such basic moves as manning markets to enforce the standard safety norms of wearing masks and social distancing should have been given priority.

Other pieces for the day talk about the fiscal situation, the state of the Congress party, and the principle against self-incrimination.

Despite growth likely in the second half of the current year, revenue gap will be large leading to higher borrowing and expenditure management, writes A K Bhattacharya

The status quo would mean that the Congress would continue to lose ground and increasingly find it difficult to present itself as a national alternative, argues our second editorial

The constitutional principle against self-incrimination is a vital and crucial element for society, writes Somasekhar Sundaresan