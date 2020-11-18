Best of BS Opinion: No escape from extra borrowing, Covid-19, and more

-
ALSO READ
No escape from extra borrowing
Best of BS Opinion: Ideal product for Covid times, govt's borrowing & more
Ratio of India's public debt to GDP likely to scale a new high in FY21
Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more
After govt hikes market borrowing limit, states redraw their road maps
Just as the trend of recoveries exceeding fresh Covid-19 cases appears to be gathering momentum in India, Delhi is seeing a resurgence that is rapidly turning a surplus of hospital beds earmarked for the treatment of the virus turn into a deficit. The Delhi government on Tuesday proposed to bring in restrictions on crowding in some markets where Covid-19 norms are not being followed.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that the surge points to unsatisfactory policing and monitoring as well as poor awareness levels, which the Centre and the state administration should have anticipated. Such basic moves as manning markets to enforce the standard safety norms of wearing masks and social distancing should have been given priority.
Other opinion pieces for the day talk about the fiscal situation, the state of the Congress party, and the principle against self-incrimination.
Despite growth likely in the second half of the current year, revenue gap will be large leading to higher borrowing and expenditure management, writes A K Bhattacharya
The status quo would mean that the Congress would continue to lose ground and increasingly find it difficult to present itself as a national alternative, argues our second editorial
The constitutional principle against self-incrimination is a vital and crucial element for society, writes Somasekhar Sundaresan
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU