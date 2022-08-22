Best of BS Opinion: Nowcasting the economy, a violation of justice, & more

-
The first edit says employing unconventional metrics can help policymaking. The second edit argues in favour of Supreme Court intervention in the remission of the 11 persons convicted of rape and murder in 2002.
Ajay Shah describes why the role of start-ups should not be overstated.
Surinder Sud looks the potential of floriculture.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: At one point, China had more than 5,000 P2P lenders in operation and the annual transaction volume was at least $450 billion. By 2020, it had been completely wiped out from China’s financial landscape.
