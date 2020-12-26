Best of BS Opinion: PM's Muslim outreach, Covid-19 crisis, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Farm solutions, the case for a deeper democracy & more
Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more
Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain times for India, Covid-19 vaccine, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A fiscal road map, conserving groundwater, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Ideal product for Covid times, govt's borrowing & more
The nation is in danger of losing its soul.
The world has contributed to this. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
T N Ninan says: As the country enters the third decade of the century, one thing is clear: Its institutions and instincts, resources and reserves will face tough stress tests
Narendra Modi chose the last full week in 2020 to launch some important outreach to two sets of angry constituents: Muslims and the farmers. Shekhar Gupta explains the whys and the wherefores
Aditi Phadnis describes why Nepal’s communists could not stay united.
Economist Abhijit Banerjee tells Anjuli Bhargava he wants the world to have the right conversations before marching on in its battle against extreme poverty
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU