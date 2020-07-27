JUST IN
Act East policy giving way to Welcome West
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Recycling plastic, reimagining work in Covid-19

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Coronavirus | Work from home

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

waste recycle, plastic waste
Since the government announced a ban on a slew of polluting items, the PET Packaging Association for Clean Environment has taken out advertisements saying that in India over 90 per cent of polyethylene terephthalate or PET bottles are recycled

The pandemic will go someday. But the scourge of plastic and weak banking will not give ground easily. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Once work from home is embedded in our professional bearing, decisions about where one lives will be influenced less by commute time and more by nature and culture. Ajay Shah describes how

It’s time we took apart the world of recycling plastic, says Sunita Narain

Alok Sheel sees the beginning of the end of the pandemic

What, according to former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya, ails banking in India? Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you.

Here’s an interim arrangement (for the Congress president).

Interim is a very iffy word because you know if you are interim you won’t take long-term decisions for the Congress. So, it is high time we got a full-time president, whoever it is.

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 05:25 IST

