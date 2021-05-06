Best of BS Opinion: RBI's rescue act, steady start for 5G, and more

JUST IN
Covid prevention guidance needed
Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

The second wave has prompted the central bank to come up with a fresh set of measures to support different segments of the economy.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that along with the scheme for the health sector, the RBI has done well to focus on small borrowers who are likely to face a disproportionate impact of Covid-related disruptions once again.

Apart from the vaccination initiative and behaviour protocols, we need advice on possible preventives, and early-stage treatment of Covid-19, writes Shyam Ponappa

The Supreme Court’s judgment quashing a Maharashtra law that provided reservations in public jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community marks an important step in the enduring controversy over the ambit of affirmative action in India, notes our second editorial

Vaccines are effective against current variants [of Covid-19]. New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau.

Principal Scientific Adviser to Centre K VijayRaghavan

First Published: Thu, May 06 2021. 06:30 IST

