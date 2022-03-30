Best of BS Opinion: Reflection of time, irreversible damage & more

-
The first edit here talks of the role health care firms played during the pandemic. The second edit highlights the dangers that the melting of glaciers poses. Read it here
Sajjid Z Chinoy: If the shock (caused by the Ukraine war) lingers and keeps the current account deficit elevated -- as seems increasingly likely -- India should welcome a calibrated real depreciation of the rupee.
Read it here
Nitin Desai: A change in consumption patterns of the rich is as essential for climate mitigation as supply-side innovations and even more crucial for climate justice. Read it here
CKG Nair & M S Sahoo: Untamed inflation, even transitory, and inflationary expectations self-feed and produce inflation tornadoes, dimming the credibility of the central bank -- a harsh reality being faced even by the powerful US Fed, with some experts calling it consistently behind the curve. Read it here
