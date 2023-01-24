Best of BS Opinion: Revamping the IBC, a step too far, and more

JUST IN
Consumer sentiments to remain buoyant
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Today’s fare is information warfare, war among banks for deposits, and sinful food wastage.

Ajay Shah: We should recognise that many can play the game of manipulation targeting the Indian information space. Simplistic bans will not solve the problem. Read here

Surinder Sud talks of the huge food waste and how it can be tackled. Read here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: For most banks, the liability part of the balance sheet has been on autopilot, and strategies have evolved around credit growth and the recovery of bad loans.

Now the story has to change. Read here

The first edit talks of ways in which the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code can be improved. Read here The second edit says ‘fake news’ rules will damage press freedom. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters.

PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 11:54 IST

