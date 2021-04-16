Best of BS Opinion: Rise of risk capital, Covid-19 vaccination, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day

With the daily Covid-19 caseload in India crossing 200,000, surpassing the September 2020 peak, it is clear that the government needs to get its act together fast. But instead of opting for transparency and clarity on availability and delivery, the government appears to have retreated into a web of obfuscation, argues our lead editorial

The ideology that forms the basis of BJP’s socio political initiatives is not an ideology at all, writes Aakar Patel

Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of capital is waiting on the sidelines looking for opportunities.

India should aim to provide such opportunities with increased ease of doing business, notes our second editorial