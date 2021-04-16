Best of BS Opinion: Rise of risk capital, Covid-19 vaccination, and more

-
ALSO READ
6 start-ups join unicorn club this week; 150 likely by 2025, say experts
Best of BS Opinion: Financing the vaccine, Hindutva versus growth, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Staring at an abyss, Occupy Wall Street 2.0, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Stop the Covid wave, BJP's return to its roots & more
Best of BS Opinion: Start-up's flights of fancy, powering mobility & more
Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
With the daily Covid-19 caseload in India crossing 200,000, surpassing the September 2020 peak, it is clear that the government needs to get its vaccination act together fast. But instead of opting for transparency and clarity on vaccine availability and delivery, the government appears to have retreated into a web of obfuscation, argues our lead editorial
The ideology that forms the basis of BJP’s socio political initiatives is not an ideology at all, writes Aakar Patel
Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of capital is waiting on the sidelines looking for opportunities.
India should aim to provide such opportunities with increased ease of doing business, notes our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU