Best of BS Opinion: Rising bond yields, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and more

Message from market
Triggering alarm: Reserve Bank of India's lack of support pushes up yields
Self-reliance does not chime in complicated internal economic management, including the fumbling of regulators. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The size of the government borrowing is too high to be absorbed by bond buyers, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay.
We can get a sense of how abnormal the size of the borrowing is if we look at the size of the Centre's borrowing in the recent past
There’s no such thing as self-reliance, says Mihir S Sharma
Debashis Basu says the National Stock Exchange is getting away with its lapses
