Best of BS Opinion: Rising bond yields, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and more

Self-reliance does not chime in complicated internal economic management, including the fumbling of regulators. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The size of the government borrowing is too high to be absorbed by bond buyers, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

We can get a sense of how abnormal the size of the borrowing is if we look at the size of the Centre's borrowing in the recent past

There’s no such thing as self-reliance, says Mihir S Sharma

Debashis Basu says the is getting away with its lapses