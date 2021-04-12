Best of BS Opinion: Sebi's delay makes RIL order absurd, RBI policy & more

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
There has been a funny co-existence of things in our control and those that are not. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
In the 200th year of Gauss distribution, the subject of statistics has regained its earlier importance: Ajit Balakrishnan
Sebi’s penalty of Rs 25 crore on Reliance, coming with a great delay, makes little sense, says Debashis Basu
TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: The April monetary policy was a fine balancing act.
But things can change
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU