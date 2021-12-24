Best of BS Opinion: Speculations about 2022, spirit of disinvestment & more

-
The modest number of daily Covid-19 cases and the fact that the Omicron variant is relatively mild should not lull the government into complacency. And though the burden of responsibility lies with the states, the Centre urgently needs to revise its vaccine policy. First, it can take immediate steps by reducing the gaps between first and second doses and, second, open the country to imports so that vulnerable populations can take a booster shot sooner rather than later, the second edit says.
