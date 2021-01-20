Best of BS Opinion: Start-up's flights of fancy, powering mobility & more

Given the state of the banking system, the government is reportedly considering the setting up of a bad bank to clean up bank balance sheets. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said the central bank was open to looking at any such proposal.
Our lead editorial argues in this context that a bad bank would perhaps only be used to kick the can down the road. It cannot fill the void created by lack of hard decisions in the context of PSBs over the years.
Other opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about startups and electric vehicles.
Hike should not have forgotten that the fundamental definition of a start-up is that it has to focus on something specific so that there is some level of leverage of the founders’ basic competence, writes Shyamal Majumdar
Big push for charging infrastructure is a must for EV penetration, notes our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU