Best of BS Opinion: Tax terrorism, govt's financial constraints, and more

-
ALSO READ
Justice denied
Extremely scared because of clean chit to CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Complainant
SC asks lawyer to present proof he was asked to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi
CJI Gogoi alleges larger conspiracy behind sexual harassment charges
SC committee rejects sexual harassment allegations against CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Industry’s demands and the government’s response leave a lot of gaps. They seem to diverge at most points even though both acknowledge they complement each other. However, there are a few encouraging sectors.
But if laws themselves are draconian, the answer to it has to be found in the larger political economy. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views
If the mood in the finance ministry is an indication, all schemes and projects will be under watch. A K Bhattacharya sums up. Read hereThe provisional data from the livestock census shows improving productivity and geographical spread, says Neelkanth Mishra. That said, more needs to be done. Click here to read No point blaming income-tax officers, says Debashis Basu. The problem is the laws and the way they are administered. More details here Reviving animal spirits requires the belief that industry is honest, we have a right team of reformers, and rewarding enterprise and entrepreneurship. Naushad Forbes analyses the issues
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU