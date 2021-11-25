Best of BS Opinion: Telecom tariff hikes, steady forex build-up, and more

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel revises base tariff plan for prepaid customers; stock up 5%
Next oil reserves plan by Sept, to see Rs 14K-crore investment: ISPRL
At $605 bn, India ties with Russia as fourth largest forex reserves holder
India begins selling crude oil from strategic reserves in monetisation push
Will Airtel's tariff hike turn a corner for India's telecom sector?
Over the past week, there have been shrill demands for the arrest of comedian Vir Das and actor Kangana Ranaut’s for views they have expressed on, respectively, Indian society and India’s freedom fighters. In doing so, Indians are repeating the blunder of choosing knee-jerk responses over matters of principle, says Vir Sanghvi. Read it here
In other views:
The recent increase in telecom tariffs is a good move towards ensuring that the industry does not move towards a duopoly. But the real challenge will be improving services from here on, the top edit points out.
Read it here
In light of the steady build-up of forex reserves Rajesh Kumar discusses the optimal ways in which they can be leveraged. Read it here
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new six-point action plan to clean the river Yamuna by 2025 is essentially a rehash of past unsuccessful strategies. The second edit charts out the deficiencies and offers alternative solutions. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU