Best of BS Opinion: Thaw on the western front, globalisation, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha

To reword Amartya Sen, social-political choices are now economic choices. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T N Ninan: The old globalisation was essentially good for India.

The new one is good in parts

Shekhar Gupta: Talks with Taliban, J&K leaders, thaw with Pakistan are strategic imperatives for Modi govt. It can’t covet the US as Quad ally in the east and work at counter-purposes with them in the west.

Aditi Phadnis describes how the BJP emerged strong in Puducherry

QUOTE

When the decision to remove the special status of Kashmir (under Article 370) was taken, we had cautioned the government that it will have bad repercussions, but without paying heed to us, the decision was taken. NCP chief Sharad Pawar

First Published: Sat, June 26 2021. 06:30 IST

