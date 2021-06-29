Best of BS Opinion: The credit push, post-Covid economy, and more

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced another set of measures to provide relief and enable various sectors to deal with the disruption caused by the pandemic. Although the announcements are well-intentioned, they are unlikely to change much on the ground. It is clear that, like last year, the government’s focus is on providing relief and not necessarily boosting demand through direct government spending, which is also the right thing to do at this stage because the pandemic is not over, and there will be recurring calls on the treasury at a time when the revenue mobilisation is expected to remain muted, argues our lead editorial
The principal means for reviving the economy over the next few months has to be a significant boost in demand growth.
Investment is a derived demand and it will not rise till final demand rises, writes Nitin Desai
If Reliance is building world-scale factories for solar panels, storage batteries, fuel cells and electrolysers—the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world—obviously it cannot hope to be its only consumer. In that sense, RIL will complement, more than compete, with the Adanis and the Tatas of the world, writes Shailesh Dobhal
