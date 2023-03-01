Best of BS Opinion: The growth challenge, no method in the madness & more

-
The national income data, released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday showed that the economy expanded by 4.4 per cent during the third quarter. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, given that the Indian economy is projected to grow well below 5 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal year, attaining a growth rate significantly above 6 per cent in 2023-24 would require effort because of the constraining environment. Read here
In other views:
Any conclusion about what is happening in a complex polity like India cannot be pure science, but applied behavioural science, where biases can creep in inadvertently. You don’t need to be consciously biased in order to downgrade or upgrade a country, writes R Jagannathan in the context of India's ranking as a democracy. Read here
Prosenjit Datta talks about the future of Vodafone India. Read here
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 06:30 IST
