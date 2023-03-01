JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: The growth challenge, no method in the madness & more
Best of BS Opinion: Employment and participation, fixing Air India & more
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a year of war, Adani saga, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Social capital, Sania Mirza's legacy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Ukraine's global fault lines, disclosure gains & more
Best of BS Opinion: Adani affair, long road to fiscal consolidation, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Malpractices under MGNREGA, economic revival & more
Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more
Best of BS Opinion:, CO2 arbitrage, saving the land for better use & more
Best of BS Opinion: Billionaire Raj, a 'truth' waiting to be told, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
India's Q3 GDP numbers: Testing growth guardrails
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The growth challenge, no method in the madness & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

india, economy

The national income data, released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday showed that the economy expanded by 4.4 per cent during the third quarter. In this context, our lead editorial notes that, given that the Indian economy is projected to grow well below 5 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal year, attaining a growth rate significantly above 6 per cent in 2023-24 would require effort because of the constraining environment. Read here

In other views:

Any conclusion about what is happening in a complex polity like India cannot be pure science, but applied behavioural science, where biases can creep in inadvertently. You don’t need to be consciously biased in order to downgrade or upgrade a country, writes R Jagannathan in the context of India's ranking as a democracy. Read here

Prosenjit Datta talks about the future of Vodafone India. Read here

Quote

“We have always said that for a country the size of India there should be three operators.”

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.