Best of BS Opinion: The meaning of 'partly free', Congress is MIA, and more

The government’s desire for steadily greater control of so far autonomous centres of influence and activity makes clear the direction in which the country is headed, writes T N Ninan



We can complain about undermining of institutions, misuse of agencies, discriminatory laws, use of sedition, rail-roading of legislations. But, on all key issues, is MIA (Missing in Action), writes Shekhar Gupta



In four years, has had to battle cyclones (Ockhi and Nivar), two floods, and two epidemiological disasters (Nipah and Covid-19). If people bring back to power, he must have done something right, writes Aditi Phadnis

