Best of BS Opinion: The meaning of 'partly free', Congress is MIA, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
The Narendra Modi government’s desire for steadily greater control of so far autonomous centres of influence and activity makes clear the direction in which the country is headed, writes T N Ninan
We can complain about undermining of institutions, misuse of agencies, discriminatory laws, use of sedition, rail-roading of legislations. But, on all key issues, Congress is MIA (Missing in Action), writes Shekhar Gupta
In four years, Kerala has had to battle cyclones (Ockhi and Nivar), two floods, and two epidemiological disasters (Nipah and Covid-19). If people bring Pinarayi Vijayan back to power, he must have done something right, writes Aditi Phadnis
