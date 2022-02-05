Best of BS Opinion: The optimistic scenario, New battle for KCR, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: A broad-based Budget, Bose's legacy, and more
Budget 2022 LIVE: Govt to take balanced view on cryptocurrency, says Sanyal
The government’s macro-economic strategy is predicated on growth.
But is this a viable approach against the background of a slowing world economy with rising interest rates? And should growth be the sole measure of success overriding such issues of inter-linked salience as unemployment, poverty, the environment, education and health? T N Ninan examines these questions. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis profiles K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana chief minister and founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and his efforts to forge an anti-BJP, anti-Congress front. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal describes some successful post-pandemic tourist campaigns and suggests that this is the right time to start thinking about welcoming foreign tourists back to India in a similar way. Read it here
Chintan Modi discusses the pros and cons of banning literature from school curricula. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU