RBI monetary policy: Evolving trade-offs warrant deep analysis
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The optimistic scenario, New battle for KCR, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The government’s macro-economic strategy is predicated on growth.

But is this a viable approach against the background of a slowing world economy with rising interest rates? And should growth be the sole measure of success overriding such issues of inter-linked salience as unemployment, poverty, the environment, education and health? T N Ninan examines these questions. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis profiles K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana chief minister and founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and his efforts to forge an anti-BJP, anti-Congress front. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal describes some successful post-pandemic tourist campaigns and suggests that this is the right time to start thinking about welcoming foreign tourists back to India in a similar way. Read it here

Chintan Modi discusses the pros and cons of banning literature from school curricula. Read it here

‘The target of a Sensex at 100,000 is now eminently achievable on a five-year view’

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.

First Published: Sat, February 05 2022. 06:30 IST

