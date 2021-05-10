Best of BS Opinion: The resilient Indian markets, Citibank's woes, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: Cyber attacks, changing global economies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Mamata wins, climate change, corporate sector, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Stigmatised capital, TMC's election success, and more
Best of BS Opinion: RBI's rescue act, steady start for 5G, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Delhi's unnecessary chaos, future of Tejas, and more
How are the markets responding to the pandemic? Listen in. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Neelkanth Mishra says: We expect India’s apparent market indifference in the face of a harrowing pandemic to potentially continue.
What is amazing and remains largely unexplained is huge demand growth and superlative corporate performances across almost every sector: Debashis Basu
Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you why Citibank is selling its consumer business in India
