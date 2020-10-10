Best of BS Opinion: The TRP trap, three cheers for RBI's policy & more

-
ALSO READ
TRP numbers controversy: How does BARC measure TV viewership in India?
Shekhar Gupta: The TRP trap
Best of BS Opinion: RBI's right call, India-China tensions, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India at UN high table, shareholders in action & more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more
“Satan cannot enter until it finds a flaw.” What Tagore said at the time of the swadeshi moment in Bengal 115 years ago is being more felt in India now. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The macro story has not suddenly changed, says T N Ninan. Substantive policy and legislative action points to a second attempt by the Modi government to get it right on the economy, after the misadventures of the first round.
A weakened media at war with itself is an ideal situation for the establishment to step in. Shekhar Gupta says how
Elections, development, the return on Kashmiri Pandits – the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor shares his ambitious plans for the troubled state with Aditi Phadnis
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says three cheers for credit policy
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU