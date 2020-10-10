Best of BS Opinion: The TRP trap, three cheers for RBI's policy & more

“Satan cannot enter until it finds a flaw.” What Tagore said at the time of the swadeshi moment in Bengal 115 years ago is being more felt in India now. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The macro story has not suddenly changed, says T N Ninan. Substantive policy and legislative action points to a second attempt by the Modi government to get it right on the economy, after the misadventures of the first round.

A weakened media at war with itself is an ideal situation for the establishment to step in. Shekhar Gupta says how

Elections, development, the return on Kashmiri Pandits – the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor shares his ambitious plans for the troubled state with Aditi Phadnis

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says three cheers for credit policy