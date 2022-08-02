Best of BS Opinion: The tug of war, rethinking the coal issue, and more

JUST IN
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

5g

Disconnected pricing: The first edit says the auction shows 5G spectrum prices were too high. And with the global economic recovery losing momentum, the second edit says liquidity adjustment followed by a rate hike this week would help the central bank regain some ground.

NEELKANTH MISHRA: The trend of domestic institutions displacing FPIs from the ownership of the BSE500 is likely to continue, as Indian investors appear to be willing to buy at prices that foreign investors find too high.

MAHESH VYAS: The lacklustre performance of non-farm sectors and urban regions leaves labour vulnerable to any failure of the monsoon.

PROSENJIT DATTA: Coal demand cannot be ignored for at least three decades if not more. Equally, not utilising our coal reserves, while importing coal to meet the needs of thermal power plants designed for domestic coal, makes little sense.

Test cricket is still the ultimate to me. I hope it is protected and held in high regard
Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 06:30 IST

