Best of BS Opinion: Unnecessary restrictions, lending transparency & more

The curbs imposed by India on the export of rice, barely a few months after stopping the export of and its products, seems an imprudent and ill-timed move.

Apart from creating ripples in the global rice bazaar and damaging India’s image as a trustworthy trade partner, the decision also appears to be an overreaction to lower paddy planting in this when the country’s rice stocks are in comfortable surplus, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit sets out the pros and cons of the RBI’s proposal to vet loan apps. Read it here

Ajit Balakrishnan examines whether the explosion in private tuition classes lead to real knowledge creation. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay argues that the business model of the digital lenders has to change as they have lost their freedom to directly deal with the customers. Read it here

Debashis Basu explains how illegal retail algos expose the limitations of Sebi’s rules. Read it here