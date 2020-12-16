Best of BS Opinion: Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, Das' 2 years as RBI guv & more

-
ALSO READ
Barking up the wrong tree?
Taxpayers can make payments under 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme till March 31
Tax litigation: If your case is weak, opt for Vivad se Vishwas Scheme
As Vivad Se Vishwas scheme draws to close, tax officers face the heat
RBI battle-ready to meet economy's needs: Governor Shaktikanta Das
Having failed to sway farmers with significant concessions on the new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is falling back on the tropes in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s playbook, labelling protestors “anti-national” and the political parties backing them “conspirators”. What’s next? FIRs? Arrests under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act? Such visceral suspicion of the citizenry has been a staple of the tax departments, which ricochets between the raids and amnesty schemes, to hit challenging collection targets.
The latest attempt to tempt evaders, Vivad Se Vishwas, has proved no more successful than its more prosaically named predecessors, principally because law breakers reciprocate tax authorities’ mistrust with interest. Instead of chasing such schemes, a greater focus on collecting tax dues without dispute may yield better results, A K Bhattacharya suggests in his column. Read it here. Other views examine Shaktikanta Das’s two years as Reserve Bank of India governor, the significance of the outage of Google’s services and the Competition Commission of India’s attempts to be “studious”. Kanika Datta sums up the views.
The top edit explains why Governor Das might have to displease the government while unwinding the stimulus. Read it here
Corporate dominance has many downsides but the brief outage of Google’s services showed why competition is essential in the global digital space, says the second edit. Read it here
The Competition Commission of India has expressed its intent to study shareholder and investment agreements by private equity investors to understand market realities about exercise of control better. Other regulators, especially those overseeing licensed industries, should be similarly studious, Somasekhar Sundaresan says. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU