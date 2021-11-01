Best of BS Opinion: Vote for continuity, recovery continues, and more

JUST IN
Shipping industry's zero-emission trials
Kanika Datta 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

All eyes are focused on Glasgow where the 26th conference of the parties (CoP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, delayed by a year owing to Covid-19, is underway.

What should we expect from a set of negotiations that has largely failed to contain global warming so far? Two columnists weigh in. Sunita Narain sets out the agenda we need – frontloading mitigation, making the burdens equitable, a secure pathway to low-carbon growth for developing countries and transparent and measurable availability of finance. Read it here. Ajay Shah argues that decarbonisation should be a bottom-up process and explains why a carbon pricing and tax system would work best. Read it here

In other views

The top edit says Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’ three-year extension is a vote for continuity but points out that inflation management could remain his biggest challenge. Read it here

The second edit points to continuing margin pressures embedded in India Inc’s recovery. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY “This is more than just a tax deal — it’s diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people”

US President Joe Biden on the global minimum tax

First Published: Mon, November 01 2021. 06:30 IST

