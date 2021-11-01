Best of BS Opinion: Vote for continuity, recovery continues, and more

-
ALSO READ
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
Shaktikanta Das 2.0: Lifting the skills of RBI staff to be the real legacy
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's Covid relief: SFB loans to MFIs get priority sector status
All eyes are focused on Glasgow where the 26th conference of the parties (CoP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, delayed by a year owing to Covid-19, is underway.
What should we expect from a set of negotiations that has largely failed to contain global warming so far? Two columnists weigh in. Sunita Narain sets out the agenda we need – frontloading mitigation, making the burdens equitable, a secure pathway to low-carbon growth for developing countries and transparent and measurable availability of finance. Read it here. Ajay Shah argues that decarbonisation should be a bottom-up process and explains why a carbon pricing and tax system would work best. Read it here
In other views
The top edit says Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’ three-year extension is a vote for continuity but points out that inflation management could remain his biggest challenge. Read it here
The second edit points to continuing margin pressures embedded in India Inc’s recovery. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU