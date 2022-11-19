Best of BS Opinion: Voting against self-interest, fiscal deficit, and more

-
ALSO READ
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: A look at the past 10 awards and their work
What happened during the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union
Nobel Prize in Literature 2022: A look at past 10 awardees and their work
Nobel Peace Prize: A look at the peacemakers from Belarus, Russia & Ukraine
From physics to literature, all about the winners of the Nobel Prize 2022
There was a time when well-meaning observers of a struggling Indian economy used to say that they were short-term pessimists about the country, but long-term optimists. Now there may be an unexpected inversion of that view. T N Ninan elaborates.
Devangshu Datta says the US midterm elections have confirmed the “Cold Civil War” thesis some commentators have been touting.
US voters are mostly frozen on either side of a high ideological fence.
TCA Srinivasa Raghavan explains why the population factor needs to be woven into the fiscal deficit, as it has been done for carbon emission.
“When I am successful, I am Belgian. When I am not, I am from Congo,” says a player. Kanika Datta on racism in football.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU