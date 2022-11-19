Best of BS Opinion: Voting against self-interest, fiscal deficit, and more

JUST IN
Voting against self-interest
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today:

There was a time when well-meaning observers of a struggling Indian economy used to say that they were short-term pessimists about the country, but long-term optimists. Now there may be an unexpected inversion of that view. T N Ninan elaborates.

Devangshu Datta says the US midterm elections have confirmed the “Cold Civil War” thesis some commentators have been touting.

US voters are mostly frozen on either side of a high ideological fence.

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan explains why the population factor needs to be woven into the fiscal deficit, as it has been done for carbon emission.

“When I am successful, I am Belgian. When I am not, I am from Congo,” says a player. Kanika Datta on racism in football.

QUOTE

There are people who could make better use of that money than I could.

- Author Katherine Rundell, whose biography of John Donne won her the Baillie Gifford Prize for £50,000

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 06:30 IST

