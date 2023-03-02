Best of BS Opinion: Weak sentiment, mutual funds beyond returns, and more

-
Calendar 2023 so far has seen volatile markets and a sequence of unusual market-related events. Investors are turning increasingly cautious because of rising interest rates, high inflation, and projections of slower growth. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that broader market valuations could correct until a new equilibrium that adequately discounts higher interest rates is reached. Read here
In other views:
On the approach adopted at the recently concluded 85th Congress Party plenary at Raipur, our second editorial notes that it is hard to see why the Congress is expecting a different result by doing the same thing over and over again. Read here
As regulated institutions, and considering their size of investments, mutual funds can and should play an important influencing role in improving the corporate governance of the investee companies, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 06:30 IST
