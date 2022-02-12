Best of BS Opinion: White vs blue collar, the ease of doing politics & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Saturday

In his weekly column, Weekend Ruminations, T N Ninan talks about the composition of India’s overall exports, and why manufacturing exports have suffered. One of the reasons is preference for foreign capital which has led to sustained overvaluation of the Indian rupee. Read here

In India, the ease of doing business may be moot.

The ease of doing charity is non-existent. But the ease of doing politics is as good as it could get and setting up a party is the smoothest route for money-laundering, argues Devangshu Datta. Read more

A handsome victory for the ruling party in UP would act as confirmation for its recent political choices, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read more