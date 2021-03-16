Best of BS Opinions: Tariff on solar power, Biden's mega stimulus, and more

Punitive tariffs on components for generation and an underwhelming incentive scheme for domestic manufacture are likely to worsen the problems that the sector faces. The clear costs of this policy of protectionism and licensing do not seem to have been weighed properly against the chance that it will create an efficient domestic production base in this sector, says the top edit. Read it here

Other views examine the impact of the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion on emerging market, strategies to deal with and the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Biden administration's mega-stimulus could set off a tug of war between growth and and a churn in emerging markets. Akash Prakash explains the contours of the president’s high-pressure growth gamble. Read it here

The (RBI) does not have a policy tool to deal with cost-push but it is often not realised that the government does.

Creating a predictable variation in specific tax rates over a cycle and liberalising the international trade in food are two possibilities, writes Gurbachan Singh. Read it here

The second edit traces how the response to Covid-19 has been a triumph of science and why policy-makers around the world need to introspect and institutionalise the learnings from this crisis. Read it here