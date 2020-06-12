Beyond alliteration: The PM's knack for acronyms, and economic realities

Narendra Modi is back at his alliterative best (or worst). He told the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) early this month about five I’s: Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation.

And on Thursday he told the Indian Chamber of Commerce about the three P’s: People, Planet, Profits. This harks back to the three D’s (Democracy, Demography, Demand) and five T’s (Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology) of the early Modi years. We also had, somewhat embarrassingly in the current context, INCH to MILES: India-China towards a Millennium of ...