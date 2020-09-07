JUST IN
Beyond taunting China: Does India have a bigger plan for Tibet?

The irony of facing Tibetans-in-exile in border tussle with India may not be lost on Beijing. Does the deployment of SFF against PLA signal a shift in India's Tibet policy? Bharat Bhushan explores

Bharat Bhushan 

India’s deployment of paratrooper commandos of Tibetan origin on the Ladakh-China border came to light with the accidental death of Company Leader Nyima Tenzin. His colleague Tenzin Londhen was grievously wounded.

Both belong to the Vikas battalion of the Special Frontier Force (SFF). While the irony of facing Tibetans-in-exile in border skirmishes with India is unlikely to be lost on Beijing, was the deployment of the SFF against the Peoples’ Liberation Army only a matter of military exigency or did it signal a shift in India’s Tibet policy? Military experts claim that ...

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 07:25 IST

