Beyond virus: Setting course for a V-shaped recovery with right decisions

Epidemics can be terrifying. In 1918, the ‘Bombay fever’ hit India, and killed about 5per cent of the population. While Covid-19 is surely much milder than this, it is likely to become the biggest epidemic of the following 102 years.

Shocks like this are a test of state capacity. The Indian state, at all the three levels of government, has to rise to new levels of capability in devising and executing policy initiatives. In responding to this pandemic, the problems of health, macroeconomics and finance are intricately interwoven. In this article, we synthesise a view of the road ...