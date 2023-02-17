Billionaire Raj: The rise of India's multi-business conglomerates

Two announcements of the past few days grabbed attention. One was the Tata-owned Air India’s eye-popping order for 470 passenger planes, with options on another 370. The combined total of 840 is more than today’s all-airline fleet of 700 aircraft, flying as well as grounded. The second announcement was an investment commitment of about Rs 3.5 trillion by various business houses, led by Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata, for a single state (Uttar Pradesh).