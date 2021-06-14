BJP: As safe as a big bank

There is a well-worn analogy in American politics that harks back to the Great Depression. Governments and political parties may look strong and impregnable from the outside. But many of them are like the big banks in 1929. The banks looked powerful and secure.

But one day, a depositor asked to pull his money out of one bank and the whole structure came tumbling down. That’s the thing about politics, the analogy suggests. Just because something looks too big to fail from the outside, does not mean that it is not riven with flaws and weaknesses on the inside. I thought of that ...