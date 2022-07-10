BJP's south push

At least since its victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked to spread its reach and break the popular image of being a “north Indian” party. While the party has been fairly successful in the Northeast, it is now focusing on southern India. The nomination to the Rajya Sabha of people from four different southern states clearly underscores its ambitions. The Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 10 months, and in — where the held its recent meeting of the party’s national executive — before the end of 2023. The elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will be held along with Lok Sabha polls in the summer of 2024. Kerala and Tamil Nadu held their state elections last year. In the nomination of the script-writer of blockbuster Telugu films and a revered seer in Karnataka, and in an issue being made of changing Hyderabad’s name, the political messaging is clear — the party wants to spread out south of the Vindhyas.

