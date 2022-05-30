Bollywood's wake-up call

Over the weekend, Aamir Khan released the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, his Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. He took great pains to share with the media the inside story of how the film was made, including the reaction of his mother after he screened it for her, urging him to present the movie without any cuts.

When it finally releases on August 11 this year, there’s a lot that will be riding on it. The Hindi film industry has been struggling to emerge from the after effects of the pandemic. With the exception of The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and ...