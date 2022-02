Budget: Continuity & coherence

Initial perceptions often become entrenched. But it is important to look at new data. We were told the Indian economy was the worst performer under Covid-19 shocks; that the growth recovery is only because of the dip.

But the IMF’s recent growth figures for 2020 and 2021 show India to be out-performing (India -6.6 and 9; Mexico -8.2 and 5.3; Spain -10.8 and 4.9; and France -8 and 6.7). Most major countries had a worse dip and a lower recovery despite more government spend. The macroeconomic strategy that helped us achieve this is hazily visible in the Budget. Drawing out the ...