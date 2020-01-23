Budget in the season of protests

The Union Budget will be overshadowed by the ongoing mass protests across India, and the government has missed the chance to narrow its focus and concentrate on the economy. This is not deliberate and is the result of an error in judgment from the prime minister.

He has been seeking to defuse the anger and the passion. But he has failed because he does not really understand what underpins this nationwide movement against the citizenship laws, and so doesn’t comprehend how to overcome it. There was an opportunity to hit pause on the protests, if not an outright stop, in the ...