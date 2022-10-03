JUST IN
Congress president's election: Uncertain times ahead for the party
FTP extension gives time to rethink present policies
Where communities plant trees
Facing an economic crisis, is the UK turning into an emerging market?
Insurer must pay for specified OPD treatments
RBI plays out familiar script, more rate hikes to follow
Mobile robots could soon be in our homes and offices
SC verdict on hijab: A lose-lose battle
On a wing and a prayer: Only this explains the RBI move to jack up rates
The lows of a high office: 'My ear is not working'
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
India's Ukraine destiny: A foreign policy test
Business Standard

Capital inflows: The perils of a bad neighbourhood

India's strong medium-term growth outlook may not suffice for foreign capital to flow, as existing channels that bring global savings to India face turbulence

Topics
BS Opinion | Indian Economy | FPIs

Neelkanth Mishra 

Follow this columnist
Neelkanth Mishra

“Why will global savings not flow to India if India has such strong economic prospects?” is a question commonly posed when India’s balance-of-payments (BoP) deficit is discussed. This deficit, which has led to a sharp and continuing erosion of foreign currency reserves over the past six months, can be bridged by either slowing the economy down, or attracting more foreign capital. India needs foreign capital to sustain its growth rate, and the current global de-risking episode means slower inflows.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 22:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.