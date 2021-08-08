Car hacking is worse than carjacking

The danger of carjacking was bad enough, but now drivers have to worry about car hacking, too. Cyber security for cars is becoming as important as for other connected devices we use. The global automotive industry has added another name to its critical components list.

Car makers have been struggling to meet demand because of a shortage of this critical component: semiconductors. Until recently, semiconductors were useful in the manufacturing plants of automakers. The use of the Internet of Things in the manufacturing value chain depended on computer chips, but until recently, ...