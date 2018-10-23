CBI in trouble

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country’s premier investigative agency that now comes under the direct control of the Prime Minister, on Monday took the unprecedented step of raiding its own headquarters in the national capital.

As a result of the raid, it put under arrest its Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Kumar, on charges of falsifying records in connection with a case that involves the CBI second-in-command, Special Director Rakesh Asthana. On Tuesday, the CBI asked a court to grant 10-day custody of Mr Kumar even as Mr Asthana moved the High Court, ...