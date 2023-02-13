JUST IN
Censoring debate in Parliament will not help the government
Regulatory mishaps seem to dog the Indian financial markets permanently
ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs
Adani saga: Easy come, easy go
ChatGPT: Driving the world berserk?
Mad money: Indulgence that keeps you disciplined
The yellow metal can glitter some more
The Adani saga: What it means for Indian banks
Bloodstained road to Nellie
India's reputation will survive Hindenburg
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Regulatory mishaps seem to dog the Indian financial markets permanently
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Censoring debate in Parliament will not help the government

Criticism of the government or its policies cannot be construed as impacting the "dignity of the House" or as an allegation against a particular member

Topics
Parliament | Debate | Lok Sabha

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

If Adani was allegedly just another rogue businessman, a discussion in the Parliament and the institution of a transparent inquiry into allegations of market manipulation should have been the order of the day. However, the demand for an enquiry was stamped down in Parliament by the power of the presiding officers last week.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 11:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.