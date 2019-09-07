CEO pay can transform banks

When, in February 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published a discussion paper on proposed compensation guidelines for senior management and material risk-takers in Indian banks, the debate was focused on how this would constrain CEO compensation. What may not have received due attention was how such a proposal, if implemented appropriately, can transform Indian banking.

It can make risk management a core part of a bank’s strategic decision-making and planning process, as opposed to the peripheral position it now occupies. Risk-related projections in some cases tend to come ...