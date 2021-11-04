Charaiveti: An academic's journey-7

In spite of my abiding interest in literature when I came to college, I was vaguely inclined to major in History. In the long break between school and college, I chanced upon two books of Marxist history which opened me to a new vista of looking at history.

The first was Maurice Dobb’s Studies in the Development of Capitalism. This book showed me that there is a discernible pattern in the jumble of facts in history, which attracted me. Soon after, I read a lesser Marxist history book, A L Morton’s People’s History of England, which showed me how recasting the old ...