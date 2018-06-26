Letter to BS: Clean energy can boost India's rural economy

Apropos “ can boost rural economy” (June 26), if India was to only utilise its natural resources such as found in seams, it could not only reduce dependence on but also let it be a clean fuel for electricity generation. found in gassy mines such as Moonidih, Parbatpur etc can be tapped by inseam directional drilling technology from Australia and can also allow increase in production of that has been hampered due to gas in these mines. This gas when extracted from underground coal mines can be fed to gas turbines on the surface to produce enough electricity for not only the mine but also feed the grid. This could not only light up 600,000 but 1.6 million villages.

Amar Bhasin Australia

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number